Iran's quake death toll rises to 530, more than 8,000 injured: IRNA | Reuters

ANKARA (Reuters) - At least 530 people were killed in Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday, adding that more than 8,000 others were injured. A damaged building is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tasnim News AgencyIran said on Tuesday that rescue operations had ended in the western province of Kermanshah that was hit on Sunday by the 7.3-magnitude quake. Related CoverageIran ends quake rescue operations, hungry survivors battle cold

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.