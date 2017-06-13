Iran's Khamenei blames U.S. for regional instability, creation of Islamic State - website | Reuters

ANKARA Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday blamed the United States for instability in the Middle East and also said Washington's fight against Islamic State Sunni militant group was a lie, his official website reported.

"You (the United States) and your agents are the source of instability in the Middle East ... who created Islamic State? America ... America's claim of fighting against Islamic state is a lie," Khamenei said in a meeting with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Iran and the United States cut diplomatic ties shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution and enmity to Washington has long been a rallying point for hardline supporters of Khamenei in Iran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.