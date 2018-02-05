Co-Sponsor
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Iranian security forces shoot machete-wielding man trying to enter presidential complex

World AFP Feb 05, 2018 18:18:40 IST

Tehran: Iranian security forces shot and wounded a man who tried to enter the president's office in central Tehran by force on Monday, local media reported.

File image of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani. AP

File image of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani. AP

"An individual wearing a shroud tried to push through the doors of the president's office and was warned by security guards," Tehran's deputy governor for security Mohsen Nasj-Hamedani told the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

"The person was prevented from going further and was wounded by police gunshots," Nasj-Hamedani said, adding that authorities were trying to determine the individual's identity and motive.

Tasnim reported that it had received phone calls from witnesses saying the man was carrying a machete.

Some ultra-conservative activists in Iran wear shrouds during protests against the West or to denounce perceived insults to Islam, as a symbol of their determination to defend a cause to the death.


Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:18 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:18 PM

Also See






Budget is funny business: Comedian Abijit Ganguly's take on budget 2018



Top Stories




Cricket Scores