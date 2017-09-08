Iran urges Myanmar to end violence against Rohingyas, allow access to humanitarian aid

Tehran: Iran on Friday urged Myanmar to put an immediate end to the ongoing violence against Rohingyas and allow unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to the violence-hit regions.

The international community and Islamic countries expect the government of Myanmar to put an immediate end to the ongoing violence against Rohingya Muslim community, said Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif.

Besides, Iran expects Myanmar to allow unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to the violence-hit regions, Zarif said in his letter written to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Xinhua news agency reported.

The powers responsible for the atrocities in Myanmar should be brought to justice, he said, urging the government of Myanmar to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of violence in the future.

"It is disappointing that such minimum global demands are yet to receive a proper response," Zarif said.

The Rohingya, one of the world's largest stateless communities, are fleeing in droves towards Bangladesh, trying to escape the latest surge of violence in Rakhine state between a shadowy militant group and Myanmar's Army.

The UN refugee agency said that more than 3,000 Rohingya Muslims had reached Bangladesh over the past days.

On Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister criticised the international community for remaining silent on the violence towards Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

"The international community has no excuse to allow the genocide of Rohingya Muslims to continue in front of our eyes," Press TV quoted Zarif as saying.

Zarif urged prompt international action to address the plight of Rohingya Muslims, saying "we must act now before it is too late".

Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Thursday it had set up a working group to help the Myanmar Muslims following an order by President Hassan Rouhani.

Hamid Jamaloddini, the Society's spokesman, said consignments of vital relief aid and medical items were ready to be dispatched to Myanmar.

He also expressed readiness to help relocate those in urgent need. Rouhani on Wednesday urged the Myanmar government to put an end to "vicious crimes" against Rohingya Muslims.