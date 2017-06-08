Iran terror attacks: 13 killed as Islamic State claims responsibility for Tehran strikes

Tehran: At least 13 people died in the twin attacks by militants against Iran's parliament and Imam Khomeini Shrine in capital Tehran on Wednesday, the Security Deputy of Iran's Interior Ministry Hossein Zolfeghari was quoted as saying by state IRIB TV.

Also, 43 people were injured in the terrorist attacks, Hossein Zolfeghari said.

In the meantime, all four assailants against the parliament and two against the Khomeini Shrine were killed.

On Wednesday, the twin attacks were simultaneously carried out in Tehran at around 10.30 a.m. According to the reports, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tehran Police Chief General Hossein Sajedinia had announced that five suspects had been detained for interrogation, according to a report in the semi-official ISNA news agency. Sajedinia did not offer any further details.

The bloodshed shocked the country and came as emboldened Sunni Arab states — backed by US President Donald Trump — are hardening their stance against Shiite-ruled Iran.

With inputs from Agencies