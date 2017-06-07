Iran attacks LIVE: Third strike reported at Khomeini metro station, special forces called in

At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday, wounding several people, State media reported.
There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the Tehran parliamentary complex and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol.
News agencies ISNA and Fars said three people had been shot, including at least one security guard.
Furthermore, an armed man burst into the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini and shot several people, State media reported.
State broadcaster IRIB and the Fars news agency said the armed man was inside the mausoleum in southern Tehran, at the same time as reports of attacks inside Iran's Parliament several kilometres away.
Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 01:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 01:04 pm
Jun, 07 2017 IST
Image courtesy: @MehrnewsCom
Image of the armed attacker at a window inside Iran Parliament
People gather outside Iran Parliament
Where Wednesday's attacks took place
Four suspected terrorists involved in attack on Khomeini shrine
Three assailants shot multiple rounds at people visiting the Khomeini shrine in Tehran, while a fourth one detonated himself in a suicide attack in front of a police station opposite the shrine. Law enforcement and guards at the shrine said they have also defused another suicide vest at the scene, according to a report on FARS News.
Suicide bomber in Khomeini bombing was reportedly a woman
Visuals of the blast outside the west wing of Khomeini's shrine
Special forces called in at Iran Parliament, as shots still being heard
Third explosion rocks Tehran, at Imam Khomeini metro station
After gunmen stormed Iran Parliament and a suicide bomber blew himself up outside Ruhollah Khomeini's tomb, a third attack has been reported, from the Imam Khomeini metro station.
Iran interior ministry to hold emergency meeting
Area around Iran Parliament cordoned off
Streets outside the Iranian parliament in Tehran have been shut, as security forces intensify combing operations, the Mehr news agency has reported.
Parliament to continue normally despite terror attack
Security guard killed, bullets fired at journalists
After twin shootouts hit Iran's capital city Tehran on Wednesday, a security guard has been killed, the State-run Tasnim news agency reported. It also said a bullet was fired towards journalists covering the incident.
Four terrorists, including suicide bomber, attack Khomeini shrine
Footage from Imam Khomeini's shrine where a shootout took place on Wednesday
Explosive defused near Khomeini's tomb
After one man blew himself up outside the site of the Ayatollah Khomeini's tomb, officials were quoted by the State-run news agencies as saying one explosive device was defused near the shrine on Wednesday morning.
After Qatar, is Iran being targeted by Saudi-US?
One killed, five injured
Two arrested in Tehran
Two assailants arrested at South Tehran Imam Khomeini shrine shooting incident, after suicide bomber detonates vest, according to State media reports.
One man arrested
Iran's State media has reported unconfirmed reports that one attacker has been arrested outside the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini.
Scene outside Iran Parliament after armed men opened fire
Image courtesy: @MehrnewsCom
Tehran shuts subway network after terror strikes
First video of the Parliament shootout emerges
One killed, five injured at shooting spree at Khomeini shrine
One man reportedly blows himself up