Iran attacks LIVE: Third strike reported at Khomeini metro station, special forces called in

At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday, wounding several people, State media reported.

There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the Tehran parliamentary complex and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol.

News agencies ISNA and Fars said three people had been shot, including at least one security guard.

Furthermore, an armed man burst into the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini and shot several people, State media reported.

State broadcaster IRIB and the Fars news agency said the armed man was inside the mausoleum in southern Tehran, at the same time as reports of attacks inside Iran's Parliament several kilometres away.