Iran shooting: Foreign minister Javad Zarif rejects Donald Trump's comments on Tehran attacks

Tehran: Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday slammed US president Donald Trump's remarks on the Tehran terror attacks that killed 13 people.

Zarif expressed his distaste to the White House in a tweet on Thursday:

Repugnant WH statement & Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by US clients.Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 8, 2017

Trump condemned the twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday which were claimed by the Islamic State terror group, but stressed that "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote", Efe news reported.

The minister added that Washington's allies, including Saudi Arabia, with whom Trump signed a multi-billion dollar arms agreement, are the real sponsors of terrorism.

"Terror-sponsoring despots threaten to bring the fight to our homeland," he said in another tweet.

Zarif added the terrorists targeted "what their masters despise most: the seat of democracy".