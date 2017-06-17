Iran dismisses new US sanctions over missile programme, calls allegations unjustified

Tehran: Iran's foreign ministry dismissed the recent US Senate move to impose new sanctions on Tehran over its missile programme, media reported.

Iran's defensive missile programme is legitimate, in full conformity with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, and no move can deprive Iran from its legitimate rights, Xinhua quoted foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying on Friday.

The allegations against Iran's military forces and the country's missile ability "are totally unjustified and illegal," he said.

UNSC Resolution 2231 calls upon Iran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

Approval of new bill imposing sanctions on Iran's non-nuclear activities at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee indicates their enmity and inborn hostilities against the Islamic republic, Qasemi was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

On Thursday, the US Senate voted for a legislation to impose non-nuclear sanctions on Iran for developing its missile programmes. They voted 98-2 in favour of the legislation.

In order for the new Senate bill to become law, it must still pass the US House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump. The bill, if ratified, will target the individuals and entities linked to Iran's missile activities.

"We announce that Iran's armed forces defend the country's security and interests and such measures will never make the slightest dent (in Iran's intent) to this end," Qasemi added.