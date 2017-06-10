Iran accuses US, Saudi Arabia for Tehran attacks, calls them global versions of Islamic State

Tehran: Iranian leaders accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran this week, as thousands of Iranians attended a funeral ceremony for the victims.

The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that the attacks will add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the US and Saudi Arabia.

In a condolence message ahead of a funeral for the victims, Ayatollah Khamenei said the attack, "will not damage the Iranian nation's determination and the obvious result is nothing except an increase in hate for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudi (Arabia)", state media reported.

On Friday, Intelligence Minister of Iran Mahmoud Alavi said that investigators were working to determine whether Saudi Arabia had a role in Wednesday's attacks but said it was too soon to say if that was the case.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Islamic State media arm Aamaq released a video on Thursday evening showing what it claimed was a message from the Tehran attackers. The four-minute video shows three masked men sitting on a floor holding automatic rifles.

One of the men speaks in the sorani Kurdish dialect common among Kurds in northeastern Iraq and northwestern Iran. The speaker claims to represent the "first battalion" of Islamic state formed inside of Iran. He speaks out at length against Shiites and promises further attacks.

During the funeral, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called the US the "international" version of the Islamic State group and said Washington had exchanged democracy for money, a reference to a recent huge arms deal between the US and Saudi Arabia. He said that the anti- Iranian remarks by Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and US President Donald Trump are a "matter of disgrace" for them.