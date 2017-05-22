Iran accuses US of arming 'dangerous terrorists', spreading 'Iranophobia'

Iran accused the United States on Monday of selling arms to "dangerous terrorists" in the Middle East and of spreading "Iranophobia".

"America is reinvigorating terrorists in the region by its hostile policies," state television quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi a day after US president Donald Trump signed an arms deal with Tehran's arch-foe Saudi Arabia and singled out Iran as a source of support for militants.

"America should stop selling arms to dangerous terrorists," Qassemi added.

On Sunday, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had criticised Trump for sealing an arms deal and other investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia, Tehran's arch-rival in the Middle East.

Zarif's comments came hours after Trump, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite and defeat Islamist extremists. Trump singled out Iran as a key sponsor of militant groups, sending a tough message to Tehran the day after Hassan Rouhani won a second term as Iran's president.

"Iran - fresh from real elections - attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?," Zarif wrote in a Twitter post, referring to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have long accused each other of sponsoring militias aligned to their competing sects of Islam in conflicts across the Middle East.