International Yoga Day: UK joins in celebration, mega events at London Eye, Trafalgar Square

London: Yoga enthusiasts in the UK have been participating in mega yoga events this week at iconic tourist attractions such as the London Eye and Trafalgar Square to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga.

The High Commission of India in London and India Tourism's UK division staged a yoga takeover of the Coca Cola London Eye, teaming up with UK-based yoga organisations to unite in a so-called 'Wheel of Yoga', on Sunday.

The first-of-its-kind event was classified as "yoga for peace" and took place within 32 pods of the London Eye on the banks of the river Thames to celebrate the opening event of the International Day of Yoga, marked worldwide on June 21.

India's deputy high commissioner to the UK, Dinesh Patnaik, said, "The ancient tradition of Yoga with all its attendant physical, mental and spiritual benefits was not for an individual or a particular community, but the entire world."

Yogis, both new to yoga and with decades of practice between them, performed gentle asanas and meditative breathing as the London Eye rotated, with the aim of kicking off the week in which the UN designation International Day of Yoga will be celebrated globally.

Hundreds will descend upon Trafalgar Square on Tuesday to participate in yoga sessions as well as Indian cultural performances in collaboration with the Mayor of London.

Award-winning classical dancer Arunima Kumar, Artistic Director of the Arunima Kumar Dance Company, will be leading the cultural aspect of the event with a specially choreographed piece titled 'Nirvana' and a Bollywood finale with actress and mindfulness coach Raageshwari.

"The aim of this particular celebration is to bring forth, for the benefit of all, the best yogic practices and types to benefit all ages, especially audiences like small children, pregnant women, the specially-abled," an Indian high commission statement said.