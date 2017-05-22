International Solar Alliance: Four African countries sign the framework

Gandhinagar: Four African countries - Ivory Coast, Somalia, Ghana and Djibouti signed the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance in Gandhinagar in the presence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

International Solar Alliance (ISA) was launched in November 2015 in Paris to create a platform for promotion of solar energy across prospective ISA member countries.

Leaders from Ivory Coast, Somalia, Ghana and Djibouti signed the framework agreement during a ceremony on the sidelines of 52nd African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Annual General Meeting at Mahatma Mandir.

Apart from these four African nations, Republic of Nauru, a small country which had signed the framework agreement for ISA earlier, submitted its declaration of ratification to Jaitley.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaitley said that he was happy that more countries were coming forward to join ISA to protect the environment.

"Solar Alliance was conceived in 2015 between India and France at the time when both the nations signed the Paris declaration. With today's ceremony, about 31 countries have signed the agreement while at least six nations have ratified it," said Jaitley.

"Need for energy is very distinct in Asia and Africa, as significant economic development is yet to take place here. We need energy and simultaneously, we need to protect the environment. I firmly believe that Solar Alliance will be an important milestone for economic development" he added.