Infosys to open innovation hub in Rhode Island;create 500 jobs over next five years

Bengaluru: Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with the State of Rhode Island to establish a design and innovation hub.

Infosys will also hire 500 American workers in Rhode Island over the next five years.

"We are excited to welcome Infosys to Rhode Island," said Governor Gina Raimondo.

"Because of our investments in higher education and job training at CCRI and other institutions across the state, Rhode Islanders are well-equipped and well-prepared to compete for these good paying jobs. Infosys joins a growing local market of innovative, advanced industry companies that have chosen to plant a flag in Rhode Island," she said.

"Today's partnership with Rhode Island marks another important step forward for Infosys in the United States. The state's educational institutions, design-rich environment, and economic development tools, positioned Rhode Island competitively for this type of specialist partnership," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar.

"This will enhance our ability to provide design-driven, digital technologies across the country and enable breakthrough innovations at the intersection of industry and design for our clients."

Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over the next two years. The company has been making rapid progress and is on target to hire towards that commitment, and is investing in technology and innovation hubs in Indianapolis, Indiana and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Today's announcement is a continuation of the IT major's campaign to boost innovation in the United States, a company statement said.

These new hires in Rhode Island will include experienced designers, design architects, specialists in information design and technical experts to accelerate the digital transformation of its clients in Rhode Island and beyond, it said.

This partnership also offers a unique platform to nurture specialist design talent at scale to serve the growing demand for design-driven digital skills across industries, the statement said.

The design and innovation hub, which intends to apply for qualified jobs and rebuild Rhode Island incentives, will help close the gap for design and human-centric skills in technology fields, it said.

The hub will offer early-career designers and design graduates unique training opportunities with in-demand digital skills including exposure to systems, platforms, strategy and organisation domains to make them more employable in today’s digital world, the statement said.

By studying everything from user-experience to how people interact with systems, these design-focused hires will be equipped to create fully realized, 360-degree solutions to business challenges, it said.

Built on a model of interdisciplinary collaboration, the hub will facilitate interactions between early-career designers and working professionals and technical experts in such fields as architecture, engineering, data science and business consulting, it added.

Infosys's clients and industry partners will likewise benefit from increased access to top-tier designers and subject matter experts, the company said.