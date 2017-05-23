Indian Army attacks Pakistani bunkers along LoC: ISPR denies operation, says claims are false

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday denied the Indian Army's claims that it had destroyed Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in an operational attack, media reports said. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor posted a tweet saying that the Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post in Nowshera Sector and firing by Pakistan Army on civilians across LoC are false.

PR275/17

Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2017

On Tuesday, Major General Ashok Narula gave details about counter-infiltration operations that the Indian Army is engaged in across LoC at a press conference in New Delhi. Narula said a video of the strike had been released. But there is no mention of the time and date of the strike.

"We take punitive actions around LoC so that infiltration attempts are reduced," he said, adding, "With the melting of ice and opening of passes, there's a risk of an increase in infiltration attempts. We want peace in Kashmir, and it's important that we improve counter-terrorist operations."

According to Dawnonline, Narula has earlier said that Pakistani army has been providing full support to infiltrators by engaging Indian Army posts.

Narula added that the damage had been caused to the posts in question and added that the purpose of the Indian army's "engagement" was to reduce the number of terrorists in Kashmir so that local youth are not encouraged to take up arms.

This is not the first time that the Pakistan Army has rubbished India's operations along the LoC. According to The Express Tribune, earlier in May, Pakistan Army rubbished allegations of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies, saying it would never disrespect a soldier’s body. The Pakistan Army had also denied the strikes that Indian Army carried inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir on 29 September.