India to attend BRICS media forum to be held in Beijing on 7 June

Beijing:A two-day BRICS media forum to be attended by 25 group leaders, including India, to discuss multimedia innovation and social responsibility will be held in Beijing next week.

The 'BRICS Media Forum' that will begin on 7 June is jointly organised by the mainstream media groups of BRICS countries.

The forum will be attended by the leaders of 25 media groups from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The attendees will discuss topics including multimedia innovation for media development, as well as media outlets' duty and social responsibility, the report said.

During the forum, there will be a 'BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition' to show the development and cooperation achievements of BRICS.

Proposed by Xinhua, the forum is jointly organised by the mainstream media groups of BRICS countries.

China, which took over the BRICS presidency this year, will host the Ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen, Fujian Province.