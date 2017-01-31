India should see through the Pakistan's act of putting Hafiz Saeed’s under ‘house detention’

As Trump administration officials indicate that Pakistan may be put on the controversial immigration ban list for their record in fighting terrorism, Pakistani authorities moved swiftly by putting under house arrest Hafiz Muhammad Saeed — the Amir of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (a known front for Lashkar-e-Taiba).

As a mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 and injured around 300 people, Saeed has been the face of Pakistan's cross-border terrorism against India. Despite him being designated as a terrorist leader post-26/11 by the United Nations and the United States, he continued to spout venomous speeches against India and the United States in public rallies held across various cities of Pakistan with full support from the local administration. Therefore, Saeed’s arrest is significant.

His detention is a mere symbolic step which has come as ‘too little, too late'.

There is ample evidence of Pakistani establishment’s support to the LeT and its network of sister organisations, one of which was as innocuous as a students’ organisation — the Al Muhammadia Students — which got designated as a terrorist organisation last month by the United States.

The proof of the pudding is in eating. Similarly India will adopt ‘wait and watch’ approach when it comes to the current Pakistan's ‘crackdown’ on the Saeed.

In the past, India has seen similar actions against the LeT leadership and its network.

In 2008, in the immediate aftermath of the Mumbai attacks, the world witnessed the spectacle of a crackdown from the Pakistani army against the Lashkar training camp in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. But soon after Indian security agencies pointed out that the Muzaffarabad camp had simply been wound up and moved to a new location in Dulai, with much more advanced facilities.

During the same time Pakistan arrested LeT’s operational commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and put him in Rawalpindi’s sprawling Adiala jail. However Lakhvi’s arrest was pure hogwash as he continued to receive full state protection and was allowed to maintain contact with his commanders from inside the jail. US later gave the evidence to that fact, thereby embarrassing Pakistan and discrediting its actions.

What’s more is that after the 26/11 attacks a number of front organisations such as the Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, the Al-Anfal Trust etc. proliferated taking forward the LeT activities, in an attempt to escape the intense international scrutiny and financial sanctions. Most of these organisations focused on social work and charity. The Pakistani government, instead of cracking down, deliberately overlooked these organisations, despite their suspicious activities. One has to just see how the Punjab provincial government donated approximately 1 million dollars to the Jamaat-ud-Dawah for charity work in 2010. With encouragement like this, it was not surprising that the JuD took on an even more public role and joined hands with other extremist organisations to form the ‘Difah-e-Pakistan’ (Defence of Pakistan) Council, holding rallies across Pakistan.

As we seen in the past, this time too there will be a show of crackdown and temporary curtailing of the LeT network and its activities. Pakistan is obviously hoping to score some brownie points with the new administration in Washington. But till the time there is any concrete action from Islamabad to degrade the LeT and the Jaish-e-Mohammad network, especially in the Punjab province, India should remain skeptical of the Pakistani spectacle.

Time has come to stop fooling the world with the ‘good terrorist, bad terrorist’ terminology.