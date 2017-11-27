India reviews bilateral ties with Denmark ahead of free trade agreement negotiations with EU

New Delhi: India and Denmark reviewed various of aspects of bilateral ties during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Anders Samuelsen in New Delhi on Monday.

"The two ministers held discussions on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

"The discussions between the two Ministers focused on building of cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, science and technology, environment and renewable energy, shipping, food processing, healthcare, culture, tourism etc," it said.

The meeting also assumes significance as India is negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union

India's economic ties with Denmark have strengthened with growing trade and investments from both sides. Annual bilateral trade has increased to around $2.8 billion.

Indian companies have established their presence in Denmark's IT, renewable energy and biotechnology sectors, while over 125 Danish companies have invested significantly in sectors like renewable energy, shipping, IT and food processing in India.

The Scandinavian country was also a partner country at the World Food India 2017 held in New Delhi.

Samuelsen will visit Hyderabad to participate in the Eighth Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 to be held from 28 to 30 November.

He will speak at Master Class Session of GES 2017 on the theme aEasy Entrepreneurship — Public Sector Perspective' on 29 November.

The visiting minister is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on Tuesday.