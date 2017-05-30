India pledges Rs 46 mn grant for cold store facility in Nepal, to help farmers for storage of agro products

Kathmandu: India will provide 46 million Nepali Rupees as financial assistance for the construction of a five storey cold storage facility in western Nepal's Dang district, the fifth development project funded by the Indian government in the area.

The farmers in the area are largely dependent on agriculture for their livelihood and have been facing problems in proper handling and storage of their perishable agricultural products, the Indian embassy said.

The new cold storage facility would enable farmers to store their produce and get better prices. It will enhance their income levels and contribute in raising the standard of living for their families, it said in a statement.

An agreement was signed between Indian embassy in Kathmandu and concerned organisations for the grant, it added.

Meanwhile, construction of the four projects in Dang district has been completed with the support from the Indian government, the embassy statement said.

The Government of India has provided 13 ambulances and two buses to Dang district in the past, recognising the need of the people there.

Under the India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Programme, the Government of India has been providing financial assistance for various large and small development projects in different parts of Nepal.

The development projects, mainly in the sectors of education, health and infrastructure development, have been undertaken in response to local needs and in partnership with the Government of Nepal, the statement said.