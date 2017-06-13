In audio message, Islamic State calls on followers in US, Europe, Russia to unleash terror during Ramadan

The Islamic State group has called for more terror attacks during the holy month of Ramadan by sending an audio message through secretive messaging app Telegram.

In the audio message circulated on Monday, Islamic State official spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer praised the attack in the Iranian capital last week when suicide bombers and gunmen left 17 people dead, after targeting the parliament building and a mausoleum in Tehran.

He said the country is "weaker than a spider's web", and called for more assaults.

"O lions of Mosul, Raqqa, and Tal Afar, God bless those pure arms and bright faces, charge against the rejectionists and the apostates, and fight them with the strength of one man," al-Muhajer was quoted as saying.

Al-Muhajer also called for attacks in other parts of the world, saying "heaven is reached under the shadow of swords".

"To the brethren of faith and belief in Europe, America, Russia, Australia, and others, your brothers in your land have done well so take them as role models and do as they have done," he said.

In 2017, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for attacks in Britain, Egypt, Iran and the Philippines that killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds.

Telegram Messenger has become a favoured tool of terrorists to disseminate propaganda due to its impenetrable security.

With inputs from agencies