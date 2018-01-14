ASSOCIATE
Imran Khan says meeting President Donald Trump would be a 'bitter pill' to swallow

World AP Jan 14, 2018 12:12:11 IST

Islamabad: Famed cricketer turned politician Imran Khan says meeting US President Donald Trump would be a "bitter pill" to swallow should he become Pakistan's prime minister in elections later this year, but added "I would meet him."

File image of Imran Khan. Reuters

In a press briefing on Sunday, Khan, who has an international reputation as a ladies man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

"Pakistan had nothing to do with it," he said, adding he supported co-operation with the United States but not co-
opting Pakistan's military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan and where Afghan insurgents hide.


