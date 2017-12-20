Imran Khan mixes up Sasikala and Jayalalithaa; gets facts completely mixed up in tweet about disproportionate assets case

Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was at the centre of a massive gaffe when he mixed up sidelined AIADMK leader VK Sasikala with the late party chief J Jayalalithaa.

He posted on Twitter on Tuesday saying "Sasikala, a famous South Indian actress-turned-politician in India, died recently and her gold reserves, jewels and illegal stash of money were discovered from her house. A message to all corrupt leaders: The hoarded billions stolen from our impoverished masses will be left behind."

Attached to the tweet was a series of pictures, purportedly of the cash and gold reserves that were recovered from the house.

There was just one problem: Sasikala was not the person Imran Khan was referring to; it was Jayalalithaa. And even then, he had a few facts wrong. While the Income Tax department did conduct raids at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai, there weren't gold and cash reserves recovered, as claimed by Imran.

And Jayalalithaa didn't die recently; she passed away on 5 December, 2016, over a year ago. As reported by The Hindu in November this year, the raids did take place at Jayalalithaa's residence, but not in her room. I-T officials were quoted as saying only the living quarters of Sasikala, her key aide, and secretary S Poongundran were investigated.

While she was still alive, Jayalalithaa was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, something that forced her to step down as Tamil Nadu chief minister and even spend jail time, but she returned to the top post. And when the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala earlier this year, the charges against Jayalalithaa were dropped, since she had already died by then.

A report on India Today added that Jayalalithaa was acquitted in two other cases: The Pleasant Stay Hotel and TANSI cases.

Twitterati was quick to jump into the debate and call out Imran's gaffe. Sadiq Bhat, a journalist working with Gulf News, said one "expects better" from a senior politician like him.

Dear @ImranKhanPTI you got it completely wrong. Sasikala is in jail. Her friend Jayalalitha, ex-CM of Tamil Nadu, died late last year and those pictures are obviously fake. One expects better from a senior politician like you. pic.twitter.com/6arkmZBYVD — Sadiq S Bhat (@sadiquiz) December 19, 2017

Following the backlash, Imran Khan deleted his tweet. But the damage, one fears, had been done by then.