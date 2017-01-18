I don't like tweeting; if media was honest, I wouldn't use Twitter: Donald Trump

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump, whose sensational announcements and criticism on Twitter has the world hooked on, has said he does not like tweeting but has to use the social media platform as a defence against "dishonest" media.

"Look, I don't like tweeting, I have other things I can be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract. When people make misstatements about me, I'm able to say it and call it out," Trump told Fox News.

"Now if the press were honest, which it's not, I would absolutely not use Twitter," the President-elect said.

Trump evoked his recent Twitter tirade against Georgia Representative John Lewis as an example of why he is forced to express himself over the social media platform.

"When John Lewis said he's never done it before where he's skipped an inauguration -- well, he has, it turned out to be a lie so I'm able to say that. He shouldn't have said a thing like that it was terrible, I'm able to say it," Trump said, referring to the 76-year-old civil rights icon recently announcing he will not attend the President-elect's Friday inauguration.

Trump, during the interview, excerpts of which were released ahead of its telecast, however, boasted about his social media following.

"I'm going to be close to 50 million people, including Facebook and Instagram and different things," the President-elect said.

Trump had said earlier that he has no plans to quit Twitter even after becoming US President this week.

Trump, who will become the 45th US President on Friday told The Times that he does not intend to lay off Twitter once he is in the Oval Office of the White House and will keep his @realDonaldTrump account.

Trump has repeatedly used Twitter for savaging opponents ranging from lawmakers to foreign leaders and even celebrities.

Critics have voiced concern, however, that the social media platform's 140-character limit is too simplistic for complex policy issues.