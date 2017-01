BUDAPEST Hungary has banned ships from the Danube as the river is freezing over and floating ice poses a risk, a spokeswoman for the General Directorate of Water Management said on Tuesday.The ban is effective from 1500 GMT, Gabriella Siklos said, in a reply to Reuters questions.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Louise Ireland)

