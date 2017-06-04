Hundreds protest across US demanding investigation into Donald Trump-Russia ties

Washington: Hundreds of people in the principal cities around the US marched on Saturday, demanding an independent investigation of possible ties between President Donald Trump and the Russian government.

The organisers expected the participation of several thousand people in New York, Washington and a hundred other cities to demand an independent investigation into the ties of Trump and his associates with the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Efe reported.

The "March for Truth" has the support of members of Congress, actors and progressive groups from around the country, as a means of piling on the pressure for an in-depth investigation of the possible collusion of the Trump team and Russia to torpedo Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's chances in the presidential election.

Many protesters called for Trump's impeachment for his attempts to thwart an investigation into a possible Russian plot to influence last November's election.

Organisers of the demonstrations hoped to attract around 5,000 people in New York and a similar number in Washington, where the protest coincided with a rally of several dozen Trump supporters in front of the White House.

The Trump supporters, who were called by leaders of the US president's campaign, carried posters praising his decision to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate change.

March for Truth promoters also demanded that Congress force the Republican president to reveal his tax returns, something that has been a presidential tradition up to now, to show whether the nation's chief executive had economic interests linked to foreign countries or organisations.

Besides the special counsel designated by the justice department to investigate Russia's attempt to interfere in the US elections, the protest organisers demand the creation of an independent commission like the one that investigated the 11 September, 2001 attacks against the US.

The justice department has named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate the possible collusion with Russia.

The appointment came after Trump decided last May to dismiss FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the investigation into the possible collusion with Russia, something the president has called a "witch hunt" against him without any basis in fact.