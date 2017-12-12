Houston man arrested on charges of aiding Islamic State, distributing information on explosives

Houston: A Houston 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with illegally distributing explosive-making information and attempting to support the Islamic State organisation.
The US Justice Department has said that Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, a US citizen, was arrested on 8 December following an undercover FBI operation.
A statement says Damlarkaya said he intended to travel overseas and fight for Islamic State and said he tried to get to Syria twice. He told agents that he would commit a US attack if efforts to travel overseas failed.
It also says Damlarkaya provided to alleged Islamic State supporters a formula for explosive Triacetone Triperoxide and instructions how to use it in a pressure cooker device containing shrapnel.
If convicted, he faces a possible 20-year maximum prison term. The US has designated Islamic State as a terrorist organisation.
