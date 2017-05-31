You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. House panel has not subpoenaed Trump lawyer Michael Cohen - sources | Reuters

House panel has not subpoenaed Trump lawyer Michael Cohen - sources | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 31 2017 03:46:47 IST

WASHINGTON The U.S. House Intelligence Committee has not issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of its probe into possible Russian election meddling and ties to the Trump campaign, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Associated Press, citing an unidentified congressional aide, reported earlier on Tuesday that a subpoena had been issued.

Cohen told ABC News he had been asked to provide information and testimony to investigators in the House and Senate, but had declined the request because it was "poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Mark Hosenball; editing by Cynthia Osterman and Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 03:46 am | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 03:46 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores