Highlights - Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president | Reuters

Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president in Washington on Friday, taking over from Barack Obama. Highlights of the day:SWEARING-IN

Donald Trump is to be sworn in at middday (1700 GMT), setting the country on an uncertain path at home and abroad.PROTESTERS AND SUPPORTERS

Protesters scuffle with police as liberal activists attempt to block thousands of supporters at the inauguration.Trump supporters dance and drink in Washington to celebrate a president they say will shake up a corrupt, out-of-touch system.

London's Tower Bridge is the site of one of many protests around the world aimed at Trump.THE ECONOMY, TRADE

Investors are starting to wonder whether Trump will be a game changer bringing lower taxes and looser regulation.Germany's finance minister says the United States must stick to international agreements under Trump.The U.S. stock market performed well during the transition to Trump but investors should recall the oscillations that came with Obama.David Nason, a General Electric exec and former Treasury Department official, reportedly is front runner to be the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe says he wants to strengthen the Japan-U.S. allianceNATIONAL SECURITY

Trump's national security transition has been more chaotic than others in recent memory, officials say. (Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Frances Kerry)

