Hey Ram, Khamosh Pani: Here are films that capture the India Pakistan dynamic

Bollywood has regularly ventured into the India vs Pakistan theme over the years, in numerous ways. Whether it was a proper portrayal of the war and the people affected, or a background for other plots the Indian film industry has used this topic multiples. On the day of another important India and Pakistan clash in cricket, we look back at a few movies which captured the essence of the this rivalry perfectly.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

The film is a loose adaptation of the life of Boota Singh, a Sikh ex-soldier who served for Britain in World War II. The movie shows the lead actor (Sunny Deol) rescuing a Muslim woman during the partition. The movie is arguably the best movie that Deol has ever done, and is a must-watch for anyone seeking to have a better insight on the war.

Pinjar (2003)



The story is not directly based on the India Pakistan war but shows the psychological mentality of a Hindu woman kidnapped by a Muslim family. Urmila Matondkar turns up with a stellar performance and even though it is not an out and out Partition based movie, the acting and premise is enough to keep you engaged!

Khamosh Paani (2003)

Khamosh Pani is about a widowed mother and her young son living in a Punjabi village as it undergoes radical changes during the late 1970s. Kirron Kher’s Punjabi mother stereotype gets a complete makeover with the background of the Partition creates a dramatic and intense environment throughout the movie.

Hey Ram (2000)



If the India Pakistan theme starts to become boring right about now, the fact that this movie stars both Kamal Hassan and Shah Rukh Khan will definitely catch your interest. The controversial film got traction for its depiction of the killing of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. Nevertheless, it was India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2001.

Earth (1998)



Deepa Mehta’s Earth is part of her famed Elements trilogy. Based on Bapsi Sidhwa’s novel Cracking India, the Aamir Khan starrer dealt with the dilemmas of a Parsi family in Lahore stuck between the Hindu Muslim conflicts. A romantic-drama movie set against the Indo-Pakistan separation is Mehta’s cinematic masterpiece, and is the right mixture of internal and external battles portrayed in the movie.

We hope you enjoy watching these movies and let us know if you have any other Partition based movie which is your favorite!