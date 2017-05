MOSCOW Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern will attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held on June 1-3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

