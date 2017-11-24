Head of Ukraine's rebel Luhansk region resigns - security minister | Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Plotnitsky, the head of Ukraine’s rebel Luhansk region, resigned on Friday for health reasons, Luhansk’s security minister said. FILE PHOTO: Igor Plotnitsky (R), leader of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, salutes during the Victory Day military parade in the rebel-held city of Luhansk, Ukraine May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File PhotoIn a statement published by Luhansk’s information centre, Leonid Pasechnik said he was taking over as acting head of the breakaway “Luhansk People’s Republic” pending an election. Plotnitsky this week accused sacked local police chief Igor Kornet of bringing armed men onto the streets of Luhansk in an attempted coup.

