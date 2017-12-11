You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Hawaii plane mishap: Flight towards Molokai Airport crashes due to 'unknown circumstances'; two killed

WorldAPDec, 11 2017 07:57:59 IST

Honolulu: Maui fire officials say two people have died in a plane crash on Molokai, a Hawaiian island located between Oahu and Maui.

An aircraft DA42 crashed in Gondia on Wednesday. Image courtesy: Wikipedia Commons

Representational image. Wikipedia Commons

Hawaii News Now reports that the plane crashed on Monday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the plane crashed due to "unknown circumstances" while on its way to the Molokai Airport.

Kentizer says at least two people were aboard the plane when it crashed about 6 kilometres west of the airport.

Officials were notified by the Molokai air traffic control tower that communication with the plane was lost.


The Maui Fire Department, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.


Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 07:57 am | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017 07:57 am



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores