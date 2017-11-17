You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Hariri says his Saudi stay was to discuss Lebanon's future | Reuters

WorldReutersNov, 17 2017 21:51:28 IST

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who resigned from his post as Lebanon’s prime minister two weeks ago from Saudi Arabia, said on Friday he has been in Saudi for discussions “on the future of the situation in Lebanon and its relations with the surrounding Arab region”. FILE PHOTO: Posters depicting Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned from his post, are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File PhotoWriting on Twitter, Hariri also said information which has been circulating about his stay, his departure and his family are “just rumours”.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Nov 17, 2017 09:51 pm | Updated Date: Nov 17, 2017 09:51 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories