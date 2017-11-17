Hariri says his Saudi stay was to discuss Lebanon's future | Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who resigned from his post as Lebanon’s prime minister two weeks ago from Saudi Arabia, said on Friday he has been in Saudi for discussions “on the future of the situation in Lebanon and its relations with the surrounding Arab region”. FILE PHOTO: Posters depicting Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned from his post, are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File PhotoWriting on Twitter, Hariri also said information which has been circulating about his stay, his departure and his family are “just rumours”.

