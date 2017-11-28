Hariri says Hezbollah must remain neutral to ensure Lebanon moves forward | Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday that Iran-backed Hezbollah must stop interfering overseas and accept a “neutral” policy to bring an end to Lebanon’s political crisis. Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi“I don’t want a political party in my government that interferes in Arab countries against other Arab countries,” he said in an interview recorded on Monday evening with French broadcaster CNews. “I am waiting for the neutrality which we agreed on in the government,” he said. “We can’t say one thing and do something else.”

