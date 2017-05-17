Hand over all James Comey documents on Donald Trump: US Congress to FBI

Washington: A US House Committee has requested the FBI to provide all documents that its former director James Comey had on president Donald Trump, a media report said.

The request, signed by Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Republican Jason Chaffetz on Tuesday, includes "memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings" held by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The documents have to be delivered by 24 May, Efe News said.

"If true, these memoranda raise questions as to whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation as it relates to Lt Gen Flynn (former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn)," Chaffetz said in a letter to the agency's acting director Andrew G McCabe.

This request comes after The New York Times revealed on Tuesday the existence of documents that Comey wrote shortly after having conversations with Trump.

In one of these documents, Comey picked up Trump's request to end an investigation into Flynn's ties with Russia.

"He's a good guy. I hope you can let this go," Trump told Comey, according to the FBI's former director memo quoted by The New York Times.

Trump on 9 May fired Comey, who led the FBI investigation into the ties between Russian officials and Trump's presidential campaign, an issue that Congress also addresses.

Flynn has been at the centre of that investigation shortly after Trump's arrival to the White House.

Flynn advised Trump on foreign policy during the campaign and was later appointed NSA, a position he was forced to resign after lying about his contacts with the Russian Ambassador in Washington.

Last week, the Senate Intelligence Committee ordered him to hand over all documents related to Russia, after his refusal to cooperate with the investigation without prior immunity.