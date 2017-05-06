You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman | Reuters

Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 06 2017 21:50:13 IST

GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.

Former deputy chief Haniyeh will replace Qatar-based veteran leader Khaled Meshaal, who is stepping down from the group just as it softened its stance toward Israel in a new policy document last week.

(Reporting By Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Keith Weir)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 06, 2017 09:50 pm | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 09:50 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 7RCB Vs KKR
2May 7KXIP Vs GL
3May 8SRH Vs MI
4May 9KXIP Vs KKR
5May 10GL Vs DD
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores