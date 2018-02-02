H1B visa worker who leaves US for Canada says Green Card wait not worth it

As the H1B visa and the H4 become increasingly tougher to deal with, Canada is fast becoming the Plan B for those exhausted by the hamster treadmill that the US Green Card wait has become. After hearing from H4 EAD workers on our Facebook page last weekend, Vikram Rangnekar reached out to us with his story - He dumped the H1B life in his sixth year, decided that the "green card won't come" and spread the net as far as Berlin for a place to call home which does not keep him and his family endlessly on edge. He settled on Canada. He tells us how he did it. "Not for the money, but for a better life," is his advice to one of our viewers' questions - from Amita Buch.

Vikram's blog MovNorth.com began around the time of Trump's ascent in America and has now become a popular magnet for those aching to say Goodbye, America! Next week will see multiple protests in Washington D.C and at least one where nearly 900 H1B and H4 EAD recipients have registered to attend an advocacy event for their ilk and its woes stemming from America's legendary Green Card backlog. Subsumed within their narrative is an often and intensely felt need to delink from a life strung on temporary blessings from an administration that's selling the immigrant story as a dark and dangerous one to the white voter who put Trump into the White House. We are awaiting a response from the Canadian Immigration Office on the volume of H1B-led applications from US into their system after Trump took office and will update once we have that information.