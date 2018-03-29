H1B petitioners get stern warning from USCIS: Don't try gaming lottery with multiple applications

This is just in Thursday morning, bright and early. With the new H1B filing season opening April 2, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has made it clear in a policy memo released to public today that it's taking a sledgehammer to H1B petitioners who pile on multiple applications for the same prospective employee (called "beneficiary") even if the additional applications come from a company with a different name.

Here's what a summary from the USCIS says: "For purposes of the bar to filing multiple H-1B cap-subject petitions for the same beneficiary, Matter of S- Inc. clarifies that the term “related entities” includes petitioners, whether or not related through corporate ownership and control,that file cap-subject H-1B petitions for the same beneficiary for substantially the same job. Absent a legitimate business need to file multiple cap-subject petitions for the same beneficiary, USCIS will deny or revoke the approval of all H-1B cap-subject petitions filed by “related entities” for that beneficiary."

Towards the end of the memo, there are two lines that sum up both the policy outlook and the problem: "...the petitions were filed in the same fiscal year for the same Beneficiary to work in the substantially same position for the same end-client through the same two vendors."

Cases likes these are the ones sullying the image of the H1B visa.

We'll be updating this story soon. For now, this is the nub.