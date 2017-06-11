Gunmen in Pakistan shoot dead Urdu daily journalist, Bakhshish Ahmad

Islamabad: A journalist was shot dead on Sunday by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Bakhshish Ahmad, Bureau Chief of The K2 Times, an Urdu daily, was attacked in Haripur district, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Islamabad-based Pashto-language Khyber TV, which owns the daily, said the gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at the journalist when he was headed to work in Haripur.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 117 journalists have been killed in the past 15 years in Pakistan. Of these, only three cases were taken up in judicial courts, Xinhua quoted official data as saying.