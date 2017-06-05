You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Gulf diplomatic crisis: Turkey offers to help defuse tension between Qatar and Arab nations

Gulf diplomatic crisis: Turkey offers to help defuse tension between Qatar and Arab nations

WorldAFPJun, 05 2017 18:23:02 IST

Turkey on Monday called for dialogue and said it was ready to help defuse the row between Qatar and Arab nations including Saudi Arabia and Egypt that accuse Doha of supporting extremism.

File image of Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Reuters

File image of Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Reuters

"It's a development that really saddened all of us," Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

"There could be problems between the countries but dialogue must prevail in all circumstances," he said adding that Ankara was ready to do its best to help resolve the dispute.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen joined Saudi Arabia and Egypt in severing relations with gas-rich Qatar, with Riyadh accusing Doha of supporting groups, including some backed by Iran, "that aim to destabilise the region".

Cavusoglu said problems could only be resolved through dialogue.

"We will give any kind of support for the situation to be normalised," he said.

Turkey enjoys friendly relations with Qatar including in the energy sector but also maintains good ties with other Gulf countries.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 06:23 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 06:23 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
2Jun 7PAK Vs SA
3Jun 8IND Vs SL
4Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
5Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores