Gulf diplomatic crisis: Tension escalates as Yemen too cuts ties with Qatar

Aden: The Yemeni government cut diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday, shortly after its Gulf backers severed ties with Doha in an unprecedented escalation in regional tensions.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with Egypt, announced on Monday they were cutting diplomatic links with Doha, accusing it of supporting extremism.

Yemen also said in a statement it supported the decision to expel Qatar from the Saudi-led Arab coalition backing President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi's government against Shiite rebels.

It accused Doha of "dealing with the insurgent militias and supporting extremist groups in Yemen, which contradicts the aims agreed upon by states supporting Yemen's legitimate government."

Qatar's air force and troops participated in the Arab coalition that launched a military campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in March 2015, when they closed in on Hadi's refuge in the southern city of Aden.