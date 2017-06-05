You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Gulf diplomatic crisis: Tension escalates as Yemen too cuts ties with Qatar

Gulf diplomatic crisis: Tension escalates as Yemen too cuts ties with Qatar

WorldAFPJun, 05 2017 16:38:33 IST

Aden: The Yemeni government cut diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday, shortly after its Gulf backers severed ties with Doha in an unprecedented escalation in regional tensions.

A poster of the Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. AP image

A poster of the Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. AP image

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with Egypt, announced on Monday they were cutting diplomatic links with Doha, accusing it of supporting extremism.

Yemen also said in a statement it supported the decision to expel Qatar from the Saudi-led Arab coalition backing President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi's government against Shiite rebels.

It accused Doha of "dealing with the insurgent militias and supporting extremist groups in Yemen, which contradicts the aims agreed upon by states supporting Yemen's legitimate government."

Qatar's air force and troops participated in the Arab coalition that launched a military campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in March 2015, when they closed in on Hadi's refuge in the southern city of Aden.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 04:34 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 04:38 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
2Jun 7PAK Vs SA
3Jun 8IND Vs SL
4Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
5Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores