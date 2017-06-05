Gulf diplomatic crisis: Qatar asks its citizens to leave United Arab Emirates within 14 days

Qatar on Monday asked its citizens to leave the United Arab Emirates within 14 days to comply with a decision by Abu Dhabi to sever ties with Doha, the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi said on social media.

"Qatari citizens must leave the UAE within 14 days, in accordance with the statement issued by the concerned Emirati parties," the embassy tweeted.

Those who cannot travel directly to Doha should go through Kuwait or Oman, it said.

The Arab world's strongest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday over alleged support for Islamists and Iran, re-opening a festering wound two weeks after United States president Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut relations with Qatar in a coordinated move. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives joined in later.

Qatar denounced the move as based on lies about it supporting militants. It has often been accused of being a funding source for Islamists, as has Saudi Arabia.