You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Gulf diplomatic crisis: Pakistan says reports of deploying troops in Qatar 'fabricated'

Gulf diplomatic crisis: Pakistan says reports of deploying troops in Qatar 'fabricated'

WorldPTIJun, 11 2017 16:51:49 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday rejected "fabricated and baseless" reports that it plans to deploy its troops in Qatar amid diplomatic tensions in the West Asia. In a statement, foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria rejected reports appearing in some foreign media regarding the deployment of Pakistani troops in Qatar.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

He said these were "completely fabricated and baseless".

He stressed that "these false reports appear to be part of a malicious campaign aimed at creating misunderstanding between Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries in the Gulf.”

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have cut ties with Qatar, accusing their former Gulf Cooperation Council ally of supporting extremist groups.

Earlier, there were reports of Pakistan sending troops to Qatar after Turkey's decision to deploy troops in Qatar.

Pakistan has been in a fix as it enjoys good ties with both Doha and Riyadh. It so far has been staying neutral on the issue.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 04:51 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 04:51 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 12SL Vs PAK
2Jun 14ENG Vs B2
3Jun 15BAN Vs B1
4Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores