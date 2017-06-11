Gulf diplomatic crisis: Pakistan says reports of deploying troops in Qatar 'fabricated'

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday rejected "fabricated and baseless" reports that it plans to deploy its troops in Qatar amid diplomatic tensions in the West Asia. In a statement, foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria rejected reports appearing in some foreign media regarding the deployment of Pakistani troops in Qatar.

He said these were "completely fabricated and baseless".

He stressed that "these false reports appear to be part of a malicious campaign aimed at creating misunderstanding between Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries in the Gulf.”

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have cut ties with Qatar, accusing their former Gulf Cooperation Council ally of supporting extremist groups.

Earlier, there were reports of Pakistan sending troops to Qatar after Turkey's decision to deploy troops in Qatar.

Pakistan has been in a fix as it enjoys good ties with both Doha and Riyadh. It so far has been staying neutral on the issue.