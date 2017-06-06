Gulf diplomatic crisis: Nepal raises concern over migrants working in Qatar and other Arab countries

Kathmandu: Nepal has expressed concerns over the situation of its workers employed in the Gulf nations after seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Libya, cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates took the largest number of Nepali migrant workers in the year 2015-16, the Department of Foreign Employment of Nepal said.

A total of 320,360 Nepalis reached these three countries for employment while a total of 3,146 reached Bahrain in 2015-16, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said it was monitoring the situation following the diplomatic stand-off among Gulf nations.

"We have instructed Nepali embassies in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt to assess the situation for Nepali migrant workers," MoFA spokesman Bharat Raj Paudyal said.

Rohan Gurung, the general secretary of Nepal Association of Foreign Employment Agencies, said, "Question has arisen over what happens to Nepalis working in branches of Qatari companies in other countries which severed ties with Qatar."

He also said that until Qatar Airlines and Himalayan Airlines which have direct air connectivity with Doha increase number of flights, movement of Nepali migrant workers to Qatar may come down.

However, Nepal's Ministry of Labour and Employment said that it is yet to assess the impact of a diplomatic stand-off between Qatar and other Gulf countries on the Nepali migrant workers.

"We have not seen much impact immediately because there are not many Nepalis who have to travel from one country to another for employment," said Govindamani Bhurtel, spokesperson of the Ministry.