Gulf diplomatic crisis: Nawaz Sharif to visit Qatar, Kuwait to ease diplomatic tensions

Jun, 09 2017 15:27:59 IST

Islamabad: Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is expected to fly to Kuwait and Qatar in a bid to resolve the latest diplomatic row between the Gulf nations and Doha which has been accused of supporting "terrorism", a media report said on Friday.

File Image of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. PTI

Pakistan shares "good" ties with all Gulf countries and has been asked by the country's parliament to stay neutral in the crisis, while trying to resolve it.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced that they were cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar, along with closure of travel links.

The Gulf nations accused Qatar of supporting "terrorism". Sharif said that Pakistan will do all it can to amicably resolve the diplomatic crisis in the Arabian Gulf, The Express Tribune reported.

"Since Pakistan enjoys good relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar, we will try our best to resolve the differences between the Arab countries", Sharif said while speaking to journalists during a visit to Kazakhstan. Sharif may also visit Qatar and Kuwait to help resolve the rift, the report said.

Sharif said the Muslim world should play its role in ending the diplomatic crisis in the Arabian Gulf. Sharif flew to Kazakhstan on Friday to attend a two-day meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 03:27 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 03:27 pm

