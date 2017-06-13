You are here:
Gulf diplomatic crisis: Morocco to send food to Qatar

WorldReutersJun, 13 2017 14:13:44 IST

Rabat (Morocco): Morocco said it would send plane-loads of food to Qatar to boost supplies there after Gulf Arab states cut diplomatic and economic ties with Doha.

Representational image. Reuters

Qatar, which imported 80 percent of its food from bigger Gulf Arab neighbours before the diplomatic shutdown, has also been talking to Iran and Turkey to secure food and water.

"This decision was made in conformity with Islamic precepts that call for solidarity and mutual aid between Muslim people, notably during this holy month of Ramadan," the Moroccan foreign ministry statement said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain accuse Qatar of supporting militants — an allegation dismissed by Doha.

On Sunday, Morocco said it would remain neutral in the dispute, offering to mediate between the Gulf countries, which are all close allies to the North African kingdom.

Qatar's finance minister said on Monday the world's richest country per capita has the resources to endure and played down the economic toll of the confrontation.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 02:13 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 02:13 pm

