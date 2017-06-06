Gulf diplomatic crisis: Major labour supplier Philippines bars workers from travelling to Qatar

You are here:
Jun, 06 2017

Manila: The Philippine government temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar on Tuesday, fearing food riots and other potential problems amid the diplomatic crisis gripping the tiny Gulf nation, the labour secretary said.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said there was no plan yet to repatriate the more than 200,000 Filipino workers in Qatar.

"If anything happens and they run out of food and food riots take place, definitely our overseas Filipino workers  will be the first victims," Bello said.

FIle image of Labour secretary Silvestre Bello. Reuters

"We need to adopt preparatory measures to meet the possible exigency," he added.

Filipino officials and recruitment agencies have been asked to ensure that Filipino workers in Qatar are safe and have adequate food stocks.

The Philippines is a major labor supplier, with about a tenth of more than 100 million Filipinos working abroad because of inadequate jobs and other opportunities at home.

Saudi Arabia and three other Arab powers severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday and moved to isolate it, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups and backing Iran.

Qatar has long denied supporting militant groups.

Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, through which the international travel hub imports most of its food, sparking a run on supermarkets.


