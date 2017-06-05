Gulf diplomatic crisis: Libya government latest to cut relations with Qatar

You are here:
Jun, 05 2017

Dubai: Following suit, one of Libya's three rival governments has announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar, after four Arab countries severed ties.

Mohammed al-Deri, the Libyan foreign minister of the interim Libyan government, accused Qatar of "harbouring terrorism" according to a Libyan official agency LANA. The interim government is affiliated with the
internationally recognised House of Representatives and is based in eastern Libya.

Another internationally recognised Government of National Accord is seated in Tripoli and brokered by the United Nations. A third rival government is also based in Tripoli. The eastern Libyan power players have always accused
Qatar and Turkey of backing Islamists in Libya, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

Libya sank into lawlessness after the ouster and killing of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.


