Gulf diplomatic crisis: Kuwait's emir meets Qatar's ruler, hopes to mediate in crisis

Dubai: Kuwait's emir travelled to Qatar and met country's leader as part of his efforts to mediate an end to the crisis that has seen Arab nations cut ties to the energy-rich country and attempt to isolate it.

Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah met Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, when he arrived last night. The two held talks, though details of their discussions were not released.

Sheikh Sabah on Wednesday had travelled to Dubai where he met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Sabah also has travelled to Saudi Arabia in his efforts.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen on Monday cut diplomatic ties with fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member state Qatar.

Kuwait, also a GCC member, did not join its neighbours in severing ties with Qatar.