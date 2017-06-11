Gulf diplomatic crisis: Arab nations may let some Qataris stay back as deadline to return home looms

Doha: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have signaled they may allow some Qataris to stay in their countries amid a diplomatic rift with Doha.

The three Gulf nations said on early Sunday that officials would consider "humanitarian cases" as a deadline looms for Qataris to return home.

On 5 June, the countries cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and ordered all Qataris out within 14 days.

For its part, Qatar issued an overnight statement saying residents living in the country from those nations that severed ties would have "complete freedom" to stay despite the "hostile and tendentious campaigns" now targeting it.

Arab nations have tried to isolate Qatar over its alleged support of militant groups and ties to Iran.