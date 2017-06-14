Grenfell Tower in London catches fire: 30 injured, several feared dead

At least 30 people were injured and many more are feared dead, after a fire swept through London's 27-storey Grenfell Tower in the early hours of Wednesday morning. AP
The fire started at around 1 am and spread quickly through the building. More than 20 ambulance crews, 200 firefighters and 45 fire engines were rushed to the scene. Reuters
Large pieces of debris could be seen falling from the tower, located in the British capital's north Kenisington area, a short distance from chic Notting Hill. Eyewitness said that they had seen some people fall or jump from the building. AP
A London underground metro line passing through the area near Latimer Road station was also shut. London mayor Sadiq Khan described it as a "major incident". Reuters
Police are currently clearing out nearby buildings, and have also shut down a section of the A40 highway, a busy thoroughfare used to travel into London. AP
Local residents had warned a year ago, about a potential fire hazards caused by rubbish being allowed to accumulate during improvement works. AP